Jemaine Dupri is partnering with Will Smith’s streetwear brand Bel-Air Athletics for a capsule collection to honor and support front-line essential workers.

The collection will be available starting today at 7:00 PM EST through Monday, May 11th on belairathletics.com, 25% proceeds of the collection will be donated to Frontline Foods, which supports restaurants that have been impacted by shelter-in-place measures, while also feeding healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“It’s important that I recognize our front-line workers out there that are working to keep us all safe — they are the real heroes,” Dupri said in a statement. “I’m grateful to have a part in celebrating their courage with this Bel-Air Athletics launch. Together, we look forward to supporting Frontline Foods, so we can give back to those in need.”

Products in the collection are an Essential Workers Tee ($40), Thank You Long-Sleeve Tee ($55), and Bel-Air Essentials Hoodie ($75). Each item features graphic icons honoring different front-line workers, from doctor and nurses, teachers, postal services, restaurant workers to child care, while the message “To All On The Front Lines, We Appreciate You” is printed on each.

Dupri will also spin a live DJ set on the @belairathletics’ Instagram this Friday, May 8th starting at 7:00 PM EST