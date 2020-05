Yesterday was Meek Mill’s birthday! He celebrates it by welcoming his baby boy! He tweets out “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday,” along with the hashtag “#thebestgift.”

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

This is their first child together. It adds on to Meek’s two other sons, Murad and Rihmeek Williams, from previous relationships. Meek Mill and Milan Harris had confirmed they were official this year in February and a few months later welcomed their King.

Thanks for all the birthday love ❤️👌🏾 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020