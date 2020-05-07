Hot Girls and Doja Cat fans have really spiked up the numbers for the artist’s hit singles, “Savage” and “Say So.” The numbers for both songs have boosted following the remixes that have dropped last week, featuring the “Feeling Myself” duo. Beyonce hopped on Meg’s “Savage” remix earning the original song at the No. 4 spot on Billboard charts, and Nicki Minaj hopped on Doja Cat’s “Say So” earning the rapper the No. 6 spot.

This would make the first time in history that two female rappers have climbed Billboard’s top ten at the same time. This would also be Meg Thee Stallion’s first time charting as a top 10 entry for Billboard.

“I really want to cry right now like oh my god!!!!” The rapper wrote in excitement. “This is my first top 10 bi*ch my first top 5!!!! Likeeeeee hottiessss we really doing this sh*t! We aint never give up we doing everything they said we wouldn’t!!!! I said, ‘J. White give me a beat I can go off on,’ and he did. Thank you @beyonce! I’m just happy to be here man. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!”

On the other hand, Nicki Minaj has dropped a dance visual to the “Say So” remix just a day after the song released. The dance visual has already gained over one million views and is trending on youtube. Cheers to female emcees taking over the charts!

