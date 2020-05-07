With E3 being canceled, Microsoft has figured out a creative way to keep everyone informed of new Xbox news including the new Xbox Series X console, starting this week.

Named Xbox 20/20, these sneak peeks will likely cover all the news Microsoft planned to announce at E3, but spread across several months. The first entry in Xbox 20/20 will be part of the Inside Xbox event on May 7th

Beginning with the May 7 Inside Xbox stream that will focus on third-party Xbox Series X games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Each installment of Xbox 20/20 will be different, focusing on things like Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass, xCloud, and more.

See the future of gaming with the latest from Xbox. Every month until launch. Welcome to Xbox 20/20.



Watch #InsideXbox on Thursday at 8am PT. We're just getting started… https://t.co/DrP7xzraeW pic.twitter.com/yexEBCxYp7 — Xbox (@Xbox) May 6, 2020

Microsoft is still planning to have the Xbox Series X ready later this year. According to Jerret West, CVP of Gaming Marketing, the company’s “goal remains to launch Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite this holiday.”

Advertisement

Xbox fans can watch the event on Twitch, Facebook, and more, but YouTube will host a 4K stream. Hopefully, gamers will see just how powerful this next generation of consoles could be.