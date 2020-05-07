With E3 being canceled, Microsoft has figured out a creative way to keep everyone informed of new Xbox news including the new Xbox Series X console, starting this week.
Named Xbox 20/20, these sneak peeks will likely cover all the news Microsoft planned to announce at E3, but spread across several months. The first entry in Xbox 20/20 will be part of the Inside Xbox event on May 7th
Beginning with the May 7 Inside Xbox stream that will focus on third-party Xbox Series X games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Each installment of Xbox 20/20 will be different, focusing on things like Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Studios, Xbox Game Pass, xCloud, and more.
Microsoft is still planning to have the Xbox Series X ready later this year. According to Jerret West, CVP of Gaming Marketing, the company’s “goal remains to launch Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite this holiday.”
Xbox fans can watch the event on Twitch, Facebook, and more, but YouTube will host a 4K stream. Hopefully, gamers will see just how powerful this next generation of consoles could be.