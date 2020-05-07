NBA stars are reacting to the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia. The viral video of the African-American jogger being shot and killed by two white men triggered the socially conscious NBA athletes each sharing posts about the victim.

Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Damian Lillard, and more athletes have posted on Instagram about Arbery’s murder. In the video of the late February attack, Arbery was cut off during his jog by former Police officer George McMichael and his son Travis who confront Arbery wielding a shotgun and a pistol.

Arbery is seen fighting the younger McMichael over the shotgun and is eventually fired on and falls to the ground from the gunshot wound. The McMichael’s have claimed self-defense and are arguing that they saw Arbery as a suspect in local break-ins. Arbery was unarmed during the altercation.

“We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me,” LeBron James wrote on Instagram. “I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the heavens above to your family!!”

Arbery’s case is expected to see a Grand Jury in the near future. The lawyers defending the Arbery family have called for the McMichael’s to be held in jail until the Grand Jury convenes.