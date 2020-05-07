According to police in Texas, Baltimore Ravens defensive back Earl Thomas literally dodged a bullet last month after his wife Nina put a gun to his head after catching him cheating.

Nina Thomas is alleged to have confronted her husband with two friends on April 13 after tracking him down to an Airbnb in Austin, Texas, where she is said to have found the Super Bowl winner and his brother in bed with two women.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Thomas is reported to have taken her husband’s 9mm Beretta pistol and pointed it at him“to scare him.”

Thomas had removed the clip, but his wife was unaware that a bullet was still in the chamber and that the safety was disengaged.

Advertisement

The woman allegedly in bed with the NFL star has also claimed that Nina Thomas threatened her and the other woman present, brandishing the gun and yelling “I got something for all you hoes!”

Thomas was able to wrestle the weapon away from his wife but was struck several times, according to reports.

When police were called to the disturbance they found the NFL star being chased around a vehicle by his enraged wife, who was arrested and booked for burglary with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but was later released on bail.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for Nina Thomas said that she “unequivocally and categorically denies these allegations and we look forward to our day in court where we can clear her good name.”