According to a new report from CNN, one of Donald Trump’s personal valets is confirmed to have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

With this elite member of the U.S. Navy that serves os one of the POTUS’ personal valets now contracting the virus has raised serious concerns about the President’s exposure to the virus.

The White House has confirmed that one of its staff members has tested positive for the Coronavirus, with Trump being made aware on Wednesday that someone who has worked so closely with him and his family had contracted the fatal virus.

“We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”

A White House source said the valet, a man who has not been identified, exhibited “symptoms” Wednesday morning, and said the news that someone close to Trump had tested positive for coronavirus was “hitting the fan” in the West Wing.

Nevertheless, the White House has yet to enforce strict social distancing guidelines for staffers and few people inside the White House actually wear masks during the day, including valets.