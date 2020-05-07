Is the NBA coming back sooner than expected?

On Friday, reports are that NBA commissioner Adam Silver and National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts will host a call for all players.

In case you didn’t know, that’s also the same day the league has permitted teams to reopen practice facilities. The workouts are voluntary and social-distanced only in areas permitted by local public health officials.

The NBA has enacted safety protocols crafted with guidance from public health officials from the CDC and infectious disease specialists.

According to reports, the phone call will be used as an open forum for players to address any concerns.

The Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, and Cleveland Cavaliers plan to reopen on Friday. Meanwhile, are looking to open next week. In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott directed gyms not to open until May 18.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks are staying closed. Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, feels that teams’ inability to test asymptomatic players for the virus makes a return to facilities right now not worthwhile.

“Even though we can try and take all different kinds of precautions, it’s just not worth it — particularly when our guys are staying in shape and they’re going outside and shooting on outdoor hoops and working out in various ways,” Cuban said on The Athletic’s “77 Minutes in Heaven” podcast. “So I just don’t think the risk is worth the reward.”

Teams opening practice facilities for volunteer workouts will be able to designate six assistant coaches or player development personnel to provide supervision of player workouts on the courts.

Head coaches will not be allowed to participate or observe the player workouts. Hopefully, the league and its teams will make progress towards a restart date.