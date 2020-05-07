The New York Knicks need all the help they can get. With another lost season in the books, the franchise will have to look towards the NBA draft for that help.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks are considering drafting Hampton if their top pick falls between six and 10.

“If I’m the Knicks, I’m looking at RJ Hampton”: Dallas “dual guard” has flown under radar in New Zealand https://t.co/ff3zG6yGxl — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) May 6, 2020

Berman noted some people inside the NBA view Hampton as an “under-the-radar” talent in the top 10 because his season in Australia was interrupted due to a hip injury that cost him four weeks in December.

Knicks president Leon Rose “strongly pursued” Hampton as a client when he was an agent at Creative Artists Agency, so he has an insider interest in Hampton.

Hampton averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 40 percent from the field in 15 games. He skipped college and decided to play overseas to work on his game and draft stock.

The Knicks currently have the 6th worst record in the league. While the NBA Lottery hasn’t happened yet, they only have a 9 percent chance of winning that.