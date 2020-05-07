Statewide stay at home orders expire on May 8 in Texas, but Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he has no plans to re-open practice facilities on that date. Cuban revealed his plans to the 77 Minutes in Heaven Podcast.

“The problem obviously is that because we can’t test people, then we can’t assure anybody’s safety whether they’re basketball players or anybody else,” Cuban said on the podcast. “It’s just no worth it, particularly when our guys are staying in shape and they’re going outside and shooting on outdoor hoops and working out in various ways. So I just don’t think the risk is worth the reward.”

The NBA has not announced a return date for this season, but the 7th seed Dallas Mavericks were in the midst of a potential playoff run, their first since the 2015-2016 season. Star Point Guard Luka Doncic was putting up MVP worthy numbers averaging 28 points per game with 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

The NBA season shut down on March 11 and is reportedly looking to resume play in July. Some NBA facilities will be re-opened on May 8th, but with no timetable for a return to the NBA season players won’t have any specific preparation game-wise.

Advertisement