T.I. Sounds Off on Ahmaud Arbery Shooting: ‘We Are Being HUNTED!’

Citizens, elected officials, athletes, and more are asking for answers in the murder of Georgia resident Ahmaud Arbery. The 25-year-old Black was out for a jog in the city of Brunswick before he was attacked and killed by a white father and son duo. The duo state they believed he was a burglar.

Video from the incident has circulated on social media showing Arbery was hunted down, attacked and fatally shot. The video was shared by S. Lee Merritt, the attorney for the family.

“The series of events captured in this video confirm what all the evidence indicated prior to its release— Ahmaud Arbery was pursued by three white men that targeted him solely because of his race and murdered him without justification. This is murder.”

Resident of Georgia, entertainer and activist T.I. has weighed in on the matter demanding justice.

“No MO Talk…I’m just sick of seeing, videos, posting pics & stories like these over and over with NO ACTION TAKEN!! MESSAGE BLACK MEN & WOMEN…WE ARE BEING HUNTED!!! These aren’t mistakes or coincidences…ITS WAR..So treat it as such. IT WONT STOP UNTIL WE STOP IT!!! #UsorElse.”

T.I. would remove his original message and follow it up with another post.

NBC News reports the case will be headed to a grand jury but the call for arrests is being pushed now.

“We respect that there is a legal process that must be followed in order for formal indictments to take place, but for the safety of this community, for the respect of Ahmaud Arbery’s memory, we demand that … these men be arrested,” Merritt told reporters Wednesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will also join in the by request of District Attorney Thomas Durden, who is an outside prosecutor based in Liberty County and assigned to the case.

Statement from Director Vic Reynolds on the GBI’s investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s death: pic.twitter.com/PCDlUV0vjU — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) May 6, 2020

Additional words speaking out against the murder include former Vice President Joe Biden who wrote: “Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood.”