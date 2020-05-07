Trina on a VERZUZ Battle with Khia: ‘I’m Not Stepping Off My Throne to Address No Bum’

Hey Khia, Trina heard your request for a VERZUZ battle and the response is a flat out no.

Recently, Khia stated that she would want the smoke with The Baddest Bitch in a battle. “You wanna have a hit battle, bitch? I got 285 hits to put on your ass,” Khia said.

285 is a stretch. A big one. Most online saw it as an easy win for Trina as most only know Khia for “My Neck, My Back.” But Trina heard the request and answered on the Trick & Trina Morning Show on 99 JAMZ in Miami.

“I’m not stepping off my throne to address no bum, no chicks that are beneath me, and nobody that has not worked as hard as I’ve worked for anything,” Trina responded.

“So when you girls, or whatever you wanna be, are calling my name, you wanna battle, you wanna do all this, first of all, make sure you have 10 hits,” she added.

And that’s that. Sorry Khia. See the moment below.