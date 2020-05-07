Young Thug Shares That He Recorded All His Verses for ‘Slime & B’ in One Day

Fans have been waiting on the release of Slime & B since the first announcement hit the internet. “Me and Thugga Thugga @thuggathugga1 got a mixtape coming soon,” Chris Brown wrote last month. the duo released their joint mixtape on Cinco De Mayo, aka Chris Brown’s 31st birthday. The 12 track mixtape blessed fans with features from Gunna, Too $hort, E-40, Lil Duke, Major Nine, Hoodybaby, and Sha Da God.

The mixtape would be the first release of music from Brown since his Indigo album released in 2019. This wouldn’t be the duo’s first time collaborating, in the past, they have blessed fans with studio gems such as “High End,” “Wrist (Remix),” and “Dat Night.”

After the release of the mixtape, Thugger Thugger took to Twitter to let fans know that he recorded all of the verses in one day. “I recorded all the verses in one day #OnGod,” he wrote.

Fans have deemed Thugga as the G.O.A.T. for his quick recording skills. Some have even crowned the joint project as “mixtape of the year.” Have you heard the new Slime & B mixtape yet?

I recorded all the verses in one day #OnGod — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) May 6, 2020