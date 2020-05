50 Cent Says Jeezy is Ducking BMF’s Southwest T After His Early Release From Prison

After calling out Hip-Hop moguls Irv Gotti and Diddy, 50 Cent is adamant about getting former BMF drug kingpin Terry “Southwest T” Flenory all the money owed to him by the Hip Hop big wigs.

After stating on Monday that Southwest owed him money. Fif has taken to IG to accuse ATL rapper and former BMF artist Young Jeezy of ducking the Detroit native.

As of press time, Jeezy has not responded to 50.