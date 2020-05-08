Amanda Seales is not one to hold her tongue when it comes to issues that affect the Black community. The Real talk show co-host isn’t here for white celebrities like Justin Timberlake who are seemingly showing fake support for the Ahmaud Arbery shooting.

JT posted a black and white photo of Arbery smiling and the caption simply read, “If you’re not outraged, you should be. Justice for #AhmaudArbery.”

Instead of an epic video rant, the actress serenaded her 1 million followers with her own rendition of Teddy Pendergrass’ “Turn Off The Lights.”

“This goes out to all the white celebrities…ya see I turned off my comments because I got tired of arguing with racists. But you know what? It’s your turn.”

She captioned the video, “Turn On the Comments. Dedicated to @justintimberlake and the white artists showing “solidarity” posting about #ahmaudarbery but closing their comments/IG replies. Ain’t no half steppin. This is how you ally. You get in the weeds with your fans who are also fans of racist rhetoric. #TURNEMON“

Arbery is a 25-year-old Black man who was gunned down while jogging near Brunswick, Georgia in February. Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested and charged for aggravated assault and murder.

But do you think the father-son duo will actually serve time?