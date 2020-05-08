Biden Sexual Assault Accuser Says She Won’t Take Polygraph Test Unless Biden Does First

The woman accusing Joe Biden of sexual assault said in an interview on Thursday that she won’t take a polygraph test unless Biden takes one first. The alleged victim, Tara Reade, sat down with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly to talk about her allegations against the presumptive Democratic nominee for President.

Kelly released clips from her interview with Reade on Twitter on Thursday and in one clip the now independent journalist asks whether or not Reade would take a polygraph test similar to what Christine Blasey-Ford did prior to her testimony against then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“I’m not a criminal. Joe Biden should take the polygraph.” After the initial deflection, Reade provided a scenario in which she would take a polygraph test. “I will take one if Joe Biden takes one.”

Although she doesn’t plan on taking a polygraph test, Reade said she would testify under oath and be subject to cross-examination if necessary. The entire interview is expected to be released on Friday.

Reade claims that Biden assaulted her in 1993 when she worked as an aide in his Senate office, an allegation that Biden has publicly denied in a statement and during an MSNBC interview.

