Tekashi 6ix9ine made his return to Instagram Live on Friday. He had an audience of 2 million captive as he explained why he became a government informant.

With a billboard in Times Square, new music video, jewelry upgrades, he is here for it all.

Won’t even give my man the energy of typing his name but yeah Free Bobby Shmurda 👑💯 pic.twitter.com/woDMCZdlJt — Matty “Farda” Byfield 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲 (@MBeezyGMT) May 8, 2020

However, the resistance was felt on Twitter as many chided their peers for misdirected love. It appears the innanets want this love transferred to Bobby Shmurda.

Bobby Shmurda watching 6ix9ine claim he’s the King of New York pic.twitter.com/10PTTIXMHn — Rahzell (@WannaBeReeceJr) May 8, 2020

Back in 2016, Ackquille “Bobby Shmurda” Pollard was sentenced to seven years. His original plea deal was established nearly two years after his arrest. The rapper pleaded guilty to 4th-degree conspiracy to criminally possess a weapon and 2nd-degree criminal weapons possession.

Advertisement

Bobby shmurda entrance better be bigger or just as big as 69 pic.twitter.com/n0c7QIxUyS — Sai (@Kiraide95) May 8, 2020

Shmurda was arrested in December 2014 outside Manhattan’s Quad Recording Studios. The rapper was accused of leading Crips-offshoot street gang GS9. Fourteen others, including the rapper’s brother Jayese, were arrested that month.

Imagine how many views bobby shmurda will get on insta live when he comes back — Cherry (@ceekyrianne) May 8, 2020

However, he could be out of jail as early as December 11, 2020. According to the New York State Department of Corrections, his parole hearing will take place next August. The latest he can be released from the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York is December 11, 2021.

If it was like this for 6ix9ine then I can’t even imagine what its gonna be like when Bobby Shmurda gets out pic.twitter.com/KkIheIh6CM — 𝙅𝙖𝙠𝙚 ♛ (@PhillyWRLD) May 8, 2020

The new test for fans will be how many show up to Shmurda’s first live on social media. With 2 million for 6ix9ine after testifying, many feel Shmurda should receive more for doing his time.