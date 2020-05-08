Buju Banton made an appearance on the inaugural episode of Apple Music’s Shabbaaaaa Sound Radio with Drewbyrd, Sean G, and Shacia Payne.

Although DJ Kool Herc took elements of Reggae and incorporated into Hip Hop, the mother-genre doesn’t get mainstream recognition and the Dancehall icon says it’s because of the authenticity.

“We don’t want to tell the people a lie. We have to tell the people the truth, and that is reggae music,” Buju said at the interview’s 6:49 minute mark. “That’s why we don’t get the mainstream appeal and the mainstream behind us, because our music is a music aimed at uplifting something inside of you, not outside of you. Realize what even [Bob Marley] was telling them, what [Peter Tosh] was telling them.”

Buju went on to say mainstream gatekeepers have purposely kept the spiritual disconnection between the genres. “And they have taken away the connection that we have to the higher power,” he continued. “They’re trying to block it. We have to reconnect. And when we reconnect, everything becomes seamless.”

Buju Banton hasn’t made a mainstream breakthrough since his release from prison, but other artists have been gravitating towards him. He made an appearance on DVSN’s A Muse in Her Feelings on a record called, “A Dangerous City” featuring Ty Dolla Sign. He also joined forces with Tory Lanez for the “Trust” remix.