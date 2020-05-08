Donald Trump is probably punching the air right now after his personal valet tested positive for the coronavirus. Unfortunately, the President himself tested negative but officials say that doesn’t mean he’s virus-free. If his results do come positive, he may have exposed many people to the deadly respiratory virus.

The driver was a member of the Navy and dedicated his time to working in the White House. He began exhibiting symptoms on Wednesday and his test results came back positive. Trump wasn’t happy about it and CNN reports the diagnosis is “hitting the fan” in the administration.

Trump and Mike Pence “have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.” However, it’s possible to transmit the virus if an infected person tests negative.

As previously reported, Donald Trump visited Arizona on Tuesday to tour the Honeywell mask factory and wasn’t wearing a mask.

Advertisement