Microsoft showcased some of their upcoming games for their new Xbox Series X console this week. One iconic gaming franchise used the opportunity to let us know what we can expect in the near future.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes revealed Thursday that Madden NFL 21 will be available on the Xbox Series X before introducing a commercial showing the series’ evolution over the years:

Per an official announcement from EA Sports, gamers will be able to receive a copy of the game on the next-generation Xbox console if they purchase Madden NFL 21 for the Xbox One by December 31.

The upgrade for the Xbox Series X expires on March 31, 2021.

Hopefully, by the summer we’ll see more gameplay and an official trailer for Madden 21. For now, we can still play past games and drool over the few seconds we saw in today’s Xbox 20/20 presentation.

Madden 21 traditionally releases in August and barring some sort of delay, that’s when PS4 and Xbox One owners will expect the next release. While that version won’t be the same as the Xbox Series X

Microsoft has yet to announce an official release date for the Xbox Series X, but it’s expected to be available in late 2020.