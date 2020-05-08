Eric Holder, the alleged killer of late rapper and businessman Nipsey Hussle, was set for trial last month. Due to the coronavirus and the following stay-at-home orders, Holder’s day in court kept getting pushed out as L.A. County Clerk offices have been closed since March 23.



According to Vibe, Holder now has a new date. His trial is set to begin on June 8, of course, if that is not delayed by any further pandemic issues.



Holder is accused of murdering Hussle outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. He also is believed to have shot Kerry Lathan in the leg during the shooting.



Holder was charged with murder, two counts fo attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

