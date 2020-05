Kehlani is peaking over the wall and now we can hear what’s on the other side, a collection of good music. Kehlani’s new album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, is now available.

The album features Jhene Aiko, Masego, Tory Lanez, James Blake, Lucky Daye, and wraps with an outro from the late-rising star and close friend of Kehlani, Lexii.

The album is the follow up to 2017’s SweetSexySavage from 2017. You can hear the album below.