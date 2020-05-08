Kehlani’s new album features a posthumous verse from Lexii Alijai on the outro. The track titled “Lexii’s Outro” features 1:44 of bars from Alijai who died from an overdose on New Year’s Day. She was 21 years old.

Kehlani claimed the Minnesota rapper as a “sister” when she died in January and locked down a spot for the rising star on her new album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. Lexii was trending on Twitter early Friday morning as Kehlani fans streamed the album to the #1 spot on iTunes.

“LEXII WE HIT NUMBER ONEEEEE,” Kehlani tweeted at 2:00 a.m. with a sad face emoji tagging the deceased artist. “First time in my entire career I am fasho about to cry,” Kehlani said in a separate tweet.

According to Chart Data, the opening track “Toxic” has already sold 100,000 units.

i’m so emotional

i’m so thankful

i can’t believe it

LLL — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 8, 2020

LEXII WE HIT NUMBER ONEEEEEE @lexiialijaii 😢 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 8, 2020

.@Kehlani’s 'It Was Good Until It Wasn’t' has reached #1 on US iTunes. — chart data (@chartdata) May 8, 2020

FIRST TIME IN MY ENTIRE CAREER I AM FASHO ABOUT TO CRY https://t.co/ZU1mlITCry — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 8, 2020

i am bawling. in real deal big ass tears. this all for you Alexis! man! MAN https://t.co/x5CZXc4p6C — Kehlani (@Kehlani) May 8, 2020