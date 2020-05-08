Durkio is back at it again. Lil Durk is sliding across the auto-tune for his new album Just Cause Y’all Waited 2.

The new release features Lil Baby, Gunna and the Chicago tandem of Polo G and G herbo.

“It was just an idea we came up with to see how can we get past this quarantine situation with everyone needing to stay in the house,” Durk said about the album.

Before the album he released “3 Headed Goat,” which features Lil Baby and Polo G. The three are powerhouses in Hip-Hop currently and Durk says it made the album after it was started in a session between he and Baby.

“Me and Lil Baby was in a studio and we did not finish the song. So I had the song on my hard drive. And then my hard drive crashed. I didn’t have no sessions, only had [what I had recorded on my] phone and a little bit of the beat left playing. And then i just decided Polo G going crazy right now, I got to put Polo on there.”

You can hear the full release below.