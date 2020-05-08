Meek Mill Goes in on Tekashi 6ix9ine For Being a Snitch, 6ix9ine Responds

Meek Mill took some time on Friday to address his feelings on Tekashi 6ix9ine who is dropping new music and planning to go live on Instagram at 3pm.

Meek’s Tweetstorm went after the “Gummo” rapper for being a snitch and trolling on social media invoking Nipsey Hussle’s name in the process.

“I hope that rat going live toa pologize to the people he told on or the victim,” Meek said on Twitter. “Y’all forgot that fast a ‘rat’ killed Nipsey. He wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day (sic) because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!”

6ix9ine clapped back in a Shade Room comment saying “Imagine having a new born baby come into the world & be pressed about a Mexican with rainbow hair.”

I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim….. Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed nipsey he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

Meek continued his tweetstorm calling 6ix9ine’s new song that he’s dropping today trash. The rapper turned federal informant is making his first social media appearance on Friday to promote his new music and possibly address the last year and a half of being labeled imprisoned and labeled a snitch.

Google “tommy hilfiger butter” he told after a life of crime” … but he came home trolling and it led him to a graveyard and now his kids are fatherless and they good kids! So to us it’s not entertaining in my city #philly we seen these stories nobody saved him — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

And that new song trashhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! We heard that bullshit lol — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020