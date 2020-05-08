Princess Love and Ray J are headed for a divorce. After being married for four years, Love is calling a wrap and has filed for divorce, TMZ reports.



The documents were filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The publication cites the couple were living separately and seemed to be on the decline after the two engaged in a fight in 2016 in Las Vegas.



The fall out between the two began late last year after the singer and reality star was said to have left Love and their daughter stranger in Las Vegas with their second child on the way. That second child was Epik how as born in January.



This story will be updated as more details are available. You can see both kids below.

X