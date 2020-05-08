Rihanna to Donate COVID-19 Relief to Homeless, Foster Kids in Detroit and Flint

Rihanna already declared that she’s “trying to save the world unlike your President” and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

The mogul’s Clara Lionel Foundation teamed up with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s foundation, The David Rockefeller Foundation, Lyft, and Detroit native Big Sean’s foundation Sean Anderson Org, as well as the Stadler family to donate $3.2 million in COVID-19 relief effort to Detroit and Flint.

The statement from Riri’s foundation reads, “Today we’re standing with Detroit and Flint and national organizations in the United States as they respond to COVID-19 with support for food and water access, rental assistance, bail relief, domestic violence survivors, homeless people, foster children, immigrants, and refugees.”

We're joining @Jack's #StartSmall and @TheDRFund1, @Lyft, @seanandersonorg & the Stadler Family Foundation to donate an additional $3.2 million in Covid-19 response grants to Detroit and Flint, Michigan and across the U.S. pic.twitter.com/fTZitkWbj5 — Clara Lionel Fdn (@ClaraLionelFdn) May 7, 2020

Rihanna already joined forces with JAY-Z, Dorsey, and others to donate coronavirus initiatives to Barbados, New York, New Orleans, Los Angeles and more communities that have been severely impacted by the virus.

