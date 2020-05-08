Just in case there’s a movie about the Coronavirus, Robert De Niro is putting in his bid to portray Andrew Cuomo.

The actor made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and expressed his admiration for the New York Governor, and said he wanted to play him in a hypothetical film about the global crisis.

“I guess I’ll play Cuomo,” De Niro suggested. “He’s doing what a President should do.” He said Cuomo’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic displays his Presidential characteristics.

“Oh, boy, that’d be a treat,” Cuomo said the next day on The Late Show about the whole idea. “I’m a big De Niro fan. He’s a genius.”

“He is just phenomenal. The breadth of his ability, I mean, just look at all the roles he’s played,” Cuomo said. “He can do anything, right?’ Deer Hunter,’ ‘Cape Fear,’ he can do comedy… how ’bout ‘Taxi Driver’?”

De Niro also called Donald Trump “the idiot” and co-signed Joe Biden. “We, of course, could have survived this [pandemic] much better if the idiot had done the right thing, listened and heeded all the warnings,” De Niro said. “There were many, many warnings, and we are all paying for it now. It would have been bad in some ways, but never like this.”