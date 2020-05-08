The NCAA enforcement division says that Kansas’ basketball program committed “egregious” and “severe” rules violations. The NCAA feels it “significantly undermine and threaten the NCAA Collegiate Model.”

BREAKING: The NCAA has delivered its reply to Kansas' response to the Notice of Allegations regarding potential violations in its basketball program, @TheAthleticCBB has learned. KU likely to issue statement and/or docs today or later this week. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) May 6, 2020

They allege that Jayhawks coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend “embraced, welcomed and encouraged” Adidas employees and consultants to influence high-profile basketball recruits to sign with Kansas.

In a 92-page reply to Kansas, that the NCAA released on Thursday, the Jayhawks are charged with five Level I rules violations. Coach Self is charged with head-coach responsibility violations.

“While the football allegations involve alleged Level II and III violations, which are serious alleged violations, there can be no doubt the men’s basketball allegations are egregious, severe and are the kind that significantly undermine and threaten the NCAA Collegiate Model,” the NCAA enforcement division wrote.

In the NCAA statement of the case against Kansas, the school literally agrees with every allegation against the football program and disagrees with everyone against basketball. Every one. I’m sure David Beatty appreciates the support. — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) May 7, 2020

Under NCAA rules, a head coach could be hit with a show-cause order. He could also be suspended up to an entire season for Level I violations.

Kansas is also charged with two Level II violations and one Level III violation. These are related to the football program under coach David Beaty.

Kansas Fights Back

Kansas officials, along with Self and Townsend, are disputing each of the five Level I violations regarding the men’s basketball program.

However, Kansas is unbothered.

“The NCAA enforcement staff’s reply does not in any way change the University of Kansas’ position that the allegations brought against our men’s basketball program are simply baseless and littered with false representations,” Kansas officials wrote in a statement on Thursday.

Let’s see if Jeff Long decides to put the death penalty on Kansas basketball like he did Arkansas football https://t.co/BMSIwVMt3T — FQArkansas (@FQArkansas) May 7, 2020

“As the federal trial proved, Adidas employees intentionally concealed impermissible payments from the University and its coaching staff. The University has never denied these impermissible payments were made. For the NCAA enforcement staff to allege that the University should be held responsible for these payments is a distortion of the facts and a gross misapplication of NCAA Bylaws and case precedent.”

Adidas, its employees and consultants were at the center of a federal investigation into bribes and other corruption in college basketball. The Jayhawks are the company’s flagship program and signed a 14-year, $196 million apparel and sponsorship extension in April 2019.