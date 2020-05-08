The NFL is starting to heat the street up as the 2020 schedule was released on Thursday night.

However, for Tom Brady, his new Tampa Bay life might come with some unexpected circumstances. He faces off against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints off rip.

The game also comes with some historical marks. The pairing marks the first time that both starting quarterbacks are at least 40 years old. The forty-one-year-old Brees, and almost 43-year-old Brady have only played against each other five times.

However, they are now divisional rivals in the NFC South. Each also ranks No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions.

Report: Brady at Brees Week 1. UNFAIR, NFL. WHY MAKE BRADY PLAY HIS TOUGHEST GAME OF THE YEAR FIRST, WITHOUT THE USUAL TIME TO PREPARE??? OK, saddle him with 0-1. Then watch what happens. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 7, 2020

Back in New England, the Patriots host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. It could potentially feature the first career starts of Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham and Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

However, for the NFL its all about the star power and Brady has it.

Here are the teams that we'll be seeing the most in primetime in 2020 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/SX0UryGIyB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 8, 2020

The Buccaneers and Saints will play in New Orleans in the late Sunday national window at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sept. 13.

However, the Buccaneers also have been scheduled for the maximum number of prime-time games at five. This includes three prime slots consecutively in Weeks 7-9.

With Rob Gronkowski back and Tom Brady at the helm, Tampa Bay is the team to watch this season.