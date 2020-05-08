It’s funny how stand your ground rules don’t apply well for people of color.

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Shannon Brown was arrested in Atlanta last week following an incident in which Brown allegedly fired a gun at a couple who wanted to tour his house.

Law enforcement officials in Tyrone, Ga., confirmed to TMZ that two people say they were out searching for homes when they saw a “For Sale” sign in front of Brown’s residence.

They claim they entered the property through an open gate and were told to come inside when they got to the door, which is when things went sideways.

NBA's Shannon Brown Arrested, Allegedly Shot At 2 People In 'For Sale' Home Mixuphttps://t.co/0TTDYCFzT2 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 8, 2020

The two victims say they were confronted by Brown when they got inside the home, and the 34-year-old allegedly pulled a gun on them. Brown let the two individuals leave but they say he fired five or six shots as they were on their way out. The police did an investigation and found multiple shell cases outside and that’s when they arrested Brown for aggravated assault.

Brown won two championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. He is currently a member of the Aliens team in Ice Cube’s Big 3 league, serving as a co-captain for the squad.