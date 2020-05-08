The NFL released the 2020 season schedule on Thursday night. While we don’t know what an NFL season would look like during the coronavirus pandemic, the league is steamrolling ahead by letting their fans know who their teams are playing in the upcoming season. Let’s take a look at the top five NFL games to look forward to this season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs Vs Baltimore Ravens Week 3

The last two NFL MVP duel again this time in Baltimore. Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the league right now and Lamar Jackson is the human cheat code. This matchup could determine home-field advantage in the AFC. The NFL blessed us with this one happening early in the season and on a Monday night.

Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes will square off in Week 3 on Monday Night Football when the Ravens take on the Chiefs.



Jackson (81.8) and Mahomes (76.3) led the NFL in QBR last season are are the last 2 league MVP winners. pic.twitter.com/MALvzRE2QG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 7, 2020

2. Dallas Cowboys Vs Los Angeles Rams Week 1

The Rams open up their new billion dollar inglewood stadium against America’s team the Dallas Cowboys. Rams are looking to have a bounce back year while the Cowboys believe their ready to contend for a Super Bowl. Either way, it’s the first Sunday night prime time game of the season so all eyes will be on this week 1 matchup.

The Cowboys head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 pic.twitter.com/MgD3so2fVB — PFF (@PFF) May 7, 2020

3. New Orleans Saints Vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 2

Before COVID-19, this matchup would have been a spectacle to watch. A busy Vegas strip awaiting the opening of the new Allegiant Stadium, this has extreme pregaming written all over it. The Saints have Super Bowl expectations, while the Raiders believe they have a roster ready to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs.

Raiders are scheduled to make their Las Vegas regular-season debut in Week 2 of Monday Night Football against the Saints.https://t.co/COZpXEcK2q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2020

4. Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants Week 15

Odell Beckham Jr. returns to New York to face his old team. It’s also a matchup between young, exciting quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Daniel Jones, and both teams will hope to still be in playoff contention for this late-season game.

Week 15: Giants vs. Browns pic.twitter.com/TT4yROC4Ys — New York Giants (@Giants) May 8, 2020

5. Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 12

In what could be a Super Bowl preview, the defending champion Chiefs head to Tampa Bay to face the Bucs. Who doesn’t want to see Mahomes vs Brady two times in one season? This is a late-season matchup which could mean a lot will be on the line when these two teams meet up. Ironically, the next Super Bowl will be played in Tampa Bay.

5⃣ prime-time games.



All eyes on us. pic.twitter.com/OYyksuCiJG — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 8, 2020