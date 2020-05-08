T.I., Killer Mike to Donate 1,000 Meals Weekly to Atlanta Families in Need of COVID-19 Relief

It’s good to see a lot of celebrities and influencers do their part as these uncertain times devastate millions of people globally. T.I. and Killer Mike always put on for their city so it’s no surprise that they stepped up for families in need in Atlanta.

The emcees distributed 500 meals from their Bankhead Seafood Market, of course, while following CDC guidelines of publicly wearing personal protective equipment.

“T.I. and I went in and bought a business and wanted to keep it going. And in the middle of that, a pandemic happened,” Killer Mike said of the circumstances. “So, whether money is being made the priority is human beings and people. People need to eat…Giving back is not something you do just in times of pandemic…if we all do a little bit, no one has to do a lot.”

“Mike and I are natives of the community, and this is our establishment,” T.I. told reporters at the event. “We’ve always had genuine and sincere passions to fill the gap, and this is just one of the many ways to do so.”

The duo has a goal to distribute 1,000 meals a week, in partnership with to families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Atlanta-based, community support non-profit PAWKids.

In the video below, PAWKids founder, Latonya Johnston, announced that they already donated 86,000 pounds of food, and they’re not close to being finished.