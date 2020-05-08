Teyana Taylor has new music on the way in the form of her a new LP coming this summer. The G.O.O.D. Music First Lady is dropping The Album in June according to Taylor’s Instagram page.

The “How You Want It” performer posted the Daniel Sanwald photographed cover art on her social media on Thursday. T.T. does not have an official day in June when she plans on dropping, but if she does stick to any June date it’ll be close to the anniversary of her G.O.O.D. music 7-track debut album K.T.S.E.

Taylor most recently released the visuals to the track “We Got Love” that dropped in December 2019. The original version featured an outro from Ms. Lauryn Hill that was reportedly supposed to be featured on K.T.S.E. but didn’t end up making the cut.