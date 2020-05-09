Lori Loughlin’s motion to dismiss her case in the college bribery scandal trial failed on Friday. The former Fuller House star will have to face trial for the alleged $500,000 scheme to have Loughlin’s daughter accepted at the University of Southern California.

In a court filing reported by Deadline, the motion suggests that the feds “coerced” federal informant William Singer into fabricating evidence of criminal intent. Loughlin’s defense argues that the actress was led to believe her financial contribution was to support school facilities and not a direct bribery payment.

“Accordingly, defendants have failed to meet their burden of establishing an unresolved issue of material fact that would warrant an evidentiary hearing and their request for such a hearing will therefore be denied,” the case file reads.

Loughlin was offered a plea deal in April that she turned down to take her case to trial. If she blows trial, Loughlin is looking at a 50-year maximum sentencing.

Advertisement