The numbers are running up for Pop Smoke after his untimely death. His hit single “Dior” is now certified platinum by RIAA.



“Dior” is the first platinum release for the late rapper but it is likely not its end with “Welcome to the Party” currently sitting at Gold.

Pop Smoke posthumously earns his first @RIAA Platinum single with "Dior". — chart data (@chartdata) May 8, 2020

Pop Smoke's "Welcome to the Party" has posthumously earned a @RIAA Gold certification. — chart data (@chartdata) May 8, 2020

Earlier this week, Pop Smoke’s family and his manager, Steven Victor, released a statement on forthcoming releases.



“Throughout the next year, we will be sharing new music, as we continue to build Pop’s legacy. In conjunction with his estate we will be making formal announcements on his foundation and music projects,” the statement read.



Rest In Peace to Pop Smoke and looking forward to more on the way.