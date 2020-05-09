If you had your hopes up for a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder think again. The damage the sports entertainment industy has taken from the coronavirus pandemic has created no chance of a rematch without a crowd present.

“The fans in the last fight put in almost $17 million into the coffers in purchase of tickets… how do you replace that $17 million?,” Fury co-promoter Bob Arum said in a Top Rank Boxing interview. “I mean, you don’t… A Fury-Wilder fight might have to wait a couple more months until we can go back to full spectators.”

Fury shocked the world when he overwhelmed Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch in February. He seized the WBC crown with a seventh round stoppage. Their first fight in December 2018 ended in a draw.

“There’s not going to be big-name fighters out there,” Fury co-promoter Frank Warren told the BBC of the first fights likely after the lockdown. “There is no chance of Fury v Wilder behind closed doors.”

A third bout between the two was set for Las Vegas in July but that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it looks unlikely to happen before November or December at the earliest.

Fury lives in the United Kingdom and Wilder lives in the U.S.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) is hoping to resume professional boxing in Britain in July. However, they have strict conditions and no spectators.