Summer Walker’s debut album Over It officially reached RIAA Platinum status on Thursday. The singer announced the news via social media.

“Officially platinum,” Walker captioned the post. The album was released in October making Over It a platinum album 7 months after release. The album went gold in December.

y’all tryna stream over it all day to celebrate or what 🖤👀 — SUMMER WALKER (@IAMSUMMERWALKER) May 9, 2020

Summer Walker’s bae and the only person she follows on Instagram, London On Da Track, joined in on the celebration on social media. “Shit sometimes u blessed enough to kno before sum shit even drops exactly what it’s gone be . Def grateful,” the producer wrote on IG.

The “Girls Need Love” performer received tons of praise for her debut album that peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200. The album’s strong performance comes despite the fact that Walker who struggles with anxiety promptly canceled the tour supporting her LP.

Walker killed the second half of her tour due to struggles with social anxiety. The Atlanta native has at times played with the idea of giving up her flourishing career altogether but seems to have abandoned that idea.