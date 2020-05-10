On Friday, 6ix9ine made his first public appearance on Instagram following his year and a half long hiatus after being arrested on federal RICO charges. 6ix9ine snitched his way into a shorter deal and is now able to spend the rest of his sentence on house arrest. However, on Saturday, 6ix9ine was apparently re-located from his house after taking pictures on the balcony.

At 11:40 a.m. PT, TMZ reported that a neighbor took a picture of 6ix9ine on the balcony of the house he is serving his house arrest at. Not only did they post the picture online, but they also posted the house’s address. Two hours later, Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ that 6ix9ine had been relocated after the address leaked. The feds were made aware of the move.

6ix9ine made his first appearance in over a year this past Friday on Instagram live, where 2 million people tuned in to see the now labeled “notorious snitch” rub his freedom in the faces of his haters. His appearance was also paired with a new single, GOOBA, where he talked about his incarceration, and his, (yeah you guessed it), haters. This was met with backlash from many rappers such as Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg who called 6ix9ine a “rat” and led Snoop on to say “F*** 69.”