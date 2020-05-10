R&B singer Betty Wright has passed away at age 66. A cause of death for Wright is not available, however, her passing was confirmed by her niece, TMZ reports.



Betty Wright is the voice behind the classic record “Clean Up Woman,” which she created at age 18. Additional singles notable to her is “No Pain (No Gain)” and “Tonight is the Night.”

Earlier in the week, Chaka Khan requested prayers for Wright but did not specifically mention what was wrong.

Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays.

“Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be”

In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty

All My Love Chaka pic.twitter.com/krQcfWFl5r — 🎼 𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖐𝖆 𝕶𝖍𝖆𝖓 💜 (@ChakaKhan) May 2, 2020

Wright also was the first African-American camel singer to go gold on her own label.



Hip-Hop fans recently got a reintroduction to Wright as she appeared alongside Big Sean and Kendrick Lamar on DJ Khaled’s “Holy Key” single from the Major Key album.

Rest In Peace to Betty Wright.

