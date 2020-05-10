The class of 2020 hoopers are making their decision about where they’ll take their talents after high school and the 2019 NBA MVP’s youngest brother is taking a different route.

Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest of Giannis’ 3 brothers will play professionally overseas in Europe next year. The 6’7 Forward who played high school ball in Milwaukee made his decision on Saturday.

“I have a few choices from the States, but I have decided to play in Europe… I want to become a pro as soon as possible,” Antetokounmpo said in an interview with Euro hoops. “I will have to train and compete against grown men, I will experience strong competition and pressure and I will evolve on every level.”

According to Rivals.com, a website that analyzes high school recruits, Antetokounmpo had two Division 1 offers from Wisconsin-Green Bay and Ohio University. Alex has also reportedly received an offer from DePaul University in Chicago.

More and more top high school prospects are electing to forgo NCAA basketball and either play pro in another country like projected lottery pick LaMelo Ball who played in Lithuania and Australia, or seek an NBA G-League contract like ESPN #1 high school recruit Jalen Green did.

While Antetokounmpo is not a top 100 recruit like the aforementioned, his last name alone creates opportunity abroad and in the U.S. where his big brother Giannis is arguably the best player in the league. Alex Antetokounmpo averaged 20 points and 7 rebounds his Senior season at Dominican High School.

Antetokounmpo has made it clear that he has every intention of playing in the NBA after his stint in Europe. “It will really help me in my plan to prepare myself in the best possible way. So, when I feel ready to take the next step, I will be totally prepared for the NBA,” Antetokounmpo told Euro Hoops.