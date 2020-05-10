Yesterday was the much-anticipated “VERZUZ” battle between legends Jill Scott and Erykah Badu. Many people opted out of choosing a winner between the two, saying that “Black Women” won instead. After the battle, Swizz Beats and Timbaland hopped on IG live to announce the participants in the next “VERZUZ” installment: Ludacris and Nelly.
“Ludacris vs Nelly, next saturday, its not a f*****g game,” Swizz says to Timbaland. “Who you got, do you got Ludacris or Nelly though?” Swizz asks Timb. “How about this, I just have a big ass party that’s going to happen,” Timb says back to Swizz.
Of course, (you could have guessed it), Twitter erupted with reactions upon hearing the news about the two heavyweights battling it out next week. Some fans chose to just reminisce about the music the two of them might play and show what they’re going to pull up to the live wearing, while others chose to pick a side.