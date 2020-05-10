Yesterday was the much-anticipated “VERZUZ” battle between legends Jill Scott and Erykah Badu. Many people opted out of choosing a winner between the two, saying that “Black Women” won instead. After the battle, Swizz Beats and Timbaland hopped on IG live to announce the participants in the next “VERZUZ” installment: Ludacris and Nelly.

“Ludacris vs Nelly, next saturday, its not a f*****g game,” Swizz says to Timbaland. “Who you got, do you got Ludacris or Nelly though?” Swizz asks Timb. “How about this, I just have a big ass party that’s going to happen,” Timb says back to Swizz.

Nelly and Ludacris will face off on the next #VERZUZ battle on Saturday, 5/16 🥊 pic.twitter.com/6BWEOrv1MP — Rap-Up (@RapUp) May 10, 2020

Of course, (you could have guessed it), Twitter erupted with reactions upon hearing the news about the two heavyweights battling it out next week. Some fans chose to just reminisce about the music the two of them might play and show what they’re going to pull up to the live wearing, while others chose to pick a side.

This how me and the squad pullin up to Nelly vs Ludacris next week pic.twitter.com/TC4GuwTVKn — dontcomeforthedon (@dayothegemini) May 10, 2020

*How I’m watching Luda vs Nelly next Saturday night pic.twitter.com/vAJ4dgM1J9 — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) May 10, 2020

Ludacris: *Plays Rollout*



Nelly: *Plays E.I.*



Luda: *Whats Your Fantasy*



Nelly: *Plays Air Force Ones*



Luda: *Plays Area Codes*



Nelly: *Plays Hot In Herre*



Luda: *Plays Move B*tch*



Nelly: *Plays Country Grammar*



Luda: *Plays Southern Hospitality*



Nelly: pic.twitter.com/vcLu4lrGDX — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) May 10, 2020

Oh man Nelly vs Luda. Nelly gonna hit Luda with IS THAT YO ASS OR YO MOMMA HALF REINDEER and we're gonna have to stop the fight. Luda doesn't know what he signed up for — Aye throw that Boyz II Men on (@DragonflyJonez) May 10, 2020