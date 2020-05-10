In a private call on Friday, former President Barack Obama issued his grievances with the current White House administration’s tribalism as related to the coronavirus pandemic. The phone call audio was leaked to Yahoo News on Saturday.

In the call with former Obama administration officials and the former President himself, Obama calls Trump’s response to the pandemic an “absolute chaotic disaster.”

“…it would have been bad even with the best of governments,” Obama says on the leaked phone call. “It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset of what’s in it for me and to heck with everybody else — when that mindset is operationalized in our government.”

Obama recently endorsed his former Vice President Joe Biden in his Presidential Bid. With the election roughly 6 months away, the coronavirus response and policy could play a big role in the November election.

Trump’s rhetoric has been largely inaccurate and unreliable in regard to the pandemic which was highlighted when Trump infamously asked the doctors on the Coronavirus task force if disinfectants and UV heat could work internally as a cure for COVID-19.

President Trump who almost on a daily basis criticizes perceived wrongdoings during Obama’s 8 years has not directly addressed the leaked audio. However, Trump on previous occasions, most recently in an interview with ABC News attacked his predecessor for leaving little resources in the case of a pandemic.