Jay-Z and Roc Nation are doing their part to ensure a fair trial is conducted in the case of the 25-year-old African-American jogger Ahmaud Arbery who was shot and killed in Georgia in February.

Roc Nation credits the state for bringing murder charges against George and Travis McMichael, but the open letter is requesting that a third person, William Bryan, be brought up on charges as an armed accomplice to the crime. Bryan is reportedly the person who filmed the incident that took place late February.

Another concern of Roc Nation as well as those seeking justice for Arbery is the perceived conflict of interest with District Attorney Tom Durden and the alleged murderer George McMichael who is a former police officer.

“In addition, we must demand District Attorney Durden recuse himself from the case, as the elder McMichael is a former police officer– a clear conflict of interest for District Attorney Durden,” the statement reads. “And calls for a special prosecutor be appointed by Attorney General Carr must be answered, to preserve the rule of law and the pursuit of justice.”

Advertisement

The Roc Nation statement is co-signed by Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Alicia Keys, Yo Gotti, Arbery family Attorney Lee Merritt, and Trayvon Martin Attorney Benjamin Crump. The open letter will appear in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal Constitution, a leading news outlet in Georgia.