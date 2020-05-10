SOURCE SPORTS: NCAA President Says No To Sports Until All Students Back On Campus

Thus far, no one has given any answers as to when collegiate sports can return.

However, on Friday night, NCAA president Mark Emmert said he doesn’t think they can come back until all students are back on campus.

In addition, Emmert doesn’t think schools can restart their athletics programs while hosting online-only classes.

“College athletes are college students. You can’t have college sports if you don’t have college (campuses) open and having students on them,” said Emmert on the NCAA’s Twitter account.

“You don’t want to ever put student-athletes at greater risk than the rest of the student body.”

Apparently, school presidents and conference commissioners are in agreement with him as well.

“That doesn’t mean [the school] has to be up and running in the full normal model, but you’ve got to treat the health and well-being of the athletes at least as much as the regular students. So if a school doesn’t re-open, then they’re not going to be playing sports. It’s really that simple.”

Having every school and every conference in agreement on how to best handle the situation is next to impossible. However, there’s a chance that some conferences could begin play before others Emmert said.