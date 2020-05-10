Still shocked over the untimely death of Uptown Records founder Andre Harrell. The creator of influential R&B and hip-hop label Uptown Records died on May 8, 2020, at the age of 59.

Mentor to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs who acknowledges Harrell is instrumental in starting his career when he was his intern, Diddy often noted Harrell as his inspiration for starting his own record label. Harrell went on to create TV and fils that became classics and always pushed the envelope in creativity,

Harrell was the Vice Chairman of Revolt, Diddy’s multi-platform music network. On October 17, 2014, he was instrumental in launching the Revolt Music Conference in Miami, Florida, at the Fountainbleau Hotel. The event was attended by such entertainment figures as Guy Oseary, Russell Simmons, and L.A. Reid.

Harrell’s unexpected death was another lesson for us to give people their roses when they can still smell them. Diddy always honored his mentor and even had a tribute to Harrell a few years ago.

Watch this dedication to Andre Harrell and let’s remember his many contributions to hip hop and R&B music.