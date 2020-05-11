The emotional, triggering stories of Liberty High is coming to an end once the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why premieres in June.

The beloved characters are gearing up for graduation but before they go, they’ll have to bury yet another dangerous secret and face “heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever,” as per Netflix’s press release.

Production for the final 10 episodes of the streaming giant’s controversial series began last year and was, fortunately, able to wrap up before the pandemic.

Netflix released a tear-jerking, behind-the-scenes video to promote the show.

The cast for season four of 13 Reasons Why includes Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Grace Saif as Ani Achola, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holliday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, RJ Brown as Caleb, Steven Weber as Principal Bowen, Brenda Strong as Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves as Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton as Matt Jensen and Mark Pellegrino as Deputy Standall.