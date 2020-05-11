Beyoncé going to work on the “Savage (Remix)” is still making waves and inspiring quarantine captions. Now that the single is out, Queen Bey has introduced the “Classy, Bougie, Ratchet” playlist, which is headlined by her cut with Megan Thee Stallion.

Included on the playlist are cuts from a variety of talented artists. The women of Hip-Hop are represented in “Crush on You” from Lil Kim and “Da Baddest B***H” from Trina.” There is a ton of Texas flavor in selections from Bun B, Paul Wall, Maxo Kream and even some throw back flare bringing in the late Betty Wright for “Clean Up Woman” and Aretha Franklin for “Ain’t No Way.”

The “Savage (Remix)” is proving to be one of the biggest moments of Hip-Hop in 2020. Queen Bey’s float has led to a spike in OnlyFans accounts, the Mayor of Houston’s desire to award both Bey and Meg their own days in the city and likely the most important part, COVID-19 relief from the song’s proceeds.

You can stream it below.

Advertisement