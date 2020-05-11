Another sad day for New York Hip Hop as the Blixky Gang’s Nick Blixky was shot dead last night in Brooklyn. He was 21-years-old.

Nick, whose real name is Nickalus Thompson, was found with gunshot wounds to his torso in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 9:30 pm. He was rushed to Kings County Hospital where the up and coming rapper succumbed to his injuries.

There is YouTube footage of the aftermath of the shooting, which shows Blixky laying on the ground. No arrests have been made.

Nick Blixky was well on his way to dropping his debut mixtape Different Timin’, which he was excited about as shown on his IG page.

Nick began his career with the Blixky Crew, previously releasing the singles ‘Drive The Boat’, ‘Change Gears’ and ‘Tactical’.