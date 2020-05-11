J White Did It Explains Why the 2017 Beyonce, Cardi B Collab Never Came Out

Remember when the news was circulating on the Internet that Cardi B was doing a collaboration with Beyonce? Well, that’s the reason it never saw the light of day.

Queen Bey is the reason why many artists give little to no promotion ahead of an album release amid the release of her 2013 self-titled collection. She has been keeping the same energy ever since, so it makes sense why she would choose to abort a mission if the news gets out too soon.

Producer, J White Did It, did an interview and confirmed that the reports were actually true.

“Three years ago I had a Beyonce play with Cardi and that kinda went sour because it went viral that they was doing a song together … This time the song leaked before it came out,” he said.

Eventually the record got leaked and there goes Bardi’s power move.

That was the same year the Bronx rapper met the Lemonade singer at Made in America. Would you be here for a Cardi B and Yonce collab?